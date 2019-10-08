Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 8

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases retail sales August data (0800 GMT).

OECD releases August composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 11.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM)

America Movil is not in negotiations with Telefonica and Telecom Italia about making a joint bid for OI assets, a spokesman for the Mexican telecommunications firm said on Monday.

The antitrust said on Monday it had granted an extension for the conclusion of a probe into alleged market abuse by TIM over fiber optic rollout and wholesale pricing to 28 February next year.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The Industry ministry said it had called a meeting on Oct. 18 to relaunch the car sector which it said was strategic for the country.

EXOR

Exor priced 300 million euros notes due to 14 october 2034 at 99.725% with a fixed annual coupon of 1.75%, the holding company of the Agnelli family said in a statement on Monday.

MEDIASET

Starts offering shares from withdrawal rights’ exercise; ends on Nov. 6.

IREN

The utility said it had concluded the issue of its third Green Bond for an overall amount of 500 million euros.

DIARY

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte receives European Council President Charles Michel (1800 GMT).

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends oath-taking ceremony for new employees of the Security Information System of the Republic of Italy (DIS) (0730 GMT).

Rome, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri due to speak before Senate and Chamber of Deputies’ joint finance committees (1000 GMT).

Rome, ISTAT (0630 GMT), Bank of Italy (0745 GMT), state auditor (0900 GMT) and UPB, the budget parliamentary office (1015 GMT), speak before Senate and Chamber of Deputies Budget committees on NADEF, the Government’s new economic and public finance targets that will underpin its 2020 budget.

Rome, Senate starts discussion on the government’s new economic and fiscal targets that will underpin 2020 budget (to Oct. 10).

Rome, final vote on constitutional reform to cut number of MPs.

Rome, representatives from Telecom Italia (TIM) (0730 GMT), Vodafone (0750 GMT), Wind (0810 GMT), state railways Ferrovie dello Stato (1010 GMT), Defence Ministry Undersecretary Angelo Tofalo (0830 GMT) due to speak before Chamber of Deputies Constitutional Affairs and Transports committees on urgent provisions regarding cyber national security.

Rome, ACEA holds ‘Sustainability Day’ with CEO Stefano Donnarumma, Chairwoman Michaela Castelli, market regultor Consob Commissioner Anna Genovese, environment ARERA President Stefano Besseghini (0730 GMT).

Rome, conference “Make Sustainable & Impactful Strategy Happen” with Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena CEO Marco Morelli, Snam Chairman Luca Dal Fabbro, fashion group Prada Chairman Carlo Mazzi (0700 GMT).

Milan, Credito Emiliano holds news conference to present strategies and objectives for the coming years of ‘Avvera’ the new consumer credit company of the group (0900 GMT).

