Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 9

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury said it would offer up to 6.5 bln euros over 4 bonds on Friday.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases August data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian phone group is considering a possible spin-off and listing of its data centre business, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

(*) State lender CDP’s Chairman Massimo Tononi told ANSA press agency on Tuesday that he was not available to become TIM’s next chairman.

MEDIASET

U.S. streaming service Netflix has struck a deal with Italy’s top commercial broadcaster Mediaset to produce films in the country, the two companies said on Tuesday, as they try to grab new viewers in a competitive market.

GENERALI

Swiss asset manager GAM Holding said on Tuesday it had no discussions with Generali or any company about M&A activity.

(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI

Italy’s Treasury and European Union’s competition authority continue talks over a plan to rid the state-owned bank of around 10-14 billion euros of its soured loans, Il Sole 24 Ore reports. Preliminary valuations have raised doubts on the deal’s proposed price and the EU might give its response before end-December, Il Sole added.

UNICREDIT

The bank appointed Wouter Devriendt as head of Finance & Control.

(*) SALINI IMPREGILO

Salini Impregilo said its U.S. unit Lane won a $255 million contract for the construction of a water storage tunnel in Washington state.

Parma-based construction group Pizzarotti could join the so called ‘Progetto Italia’, a plan drawn by Salini Impregilo to create an Italian construction champion, daily MF said.

ITALGAS, A2A

The two utilities signed an agreement for the mutual transfer of some assets in order to strengthen their respective core businesses.

ALITALIA (unlisted), ATLANTIA

Italian Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli said on Tuesday he believed a binding offer for the struggling carrier could be presented by an Oct. 15 deadline, saying the date would not be shifted again.

(*) An offer could be submitted 2-3 weeks after Oct. 15, if state railways Ferrovie, infrastructure group Atlantia and U.S. carrier Delta formally set up a consortium to rescue Alitalia by that deadline, daily Il Sole 24 Ore said.

The report added Rome was considering injecting liquidity for a further 300 million euros in airline, as its cash is expected to run out in December.

(*) Rome could just review, and not revoke, Atlantia’s motorway concession, as part of talks over the involvement of the infrastructure group in Alitalia’s rescue, Il Corriere della Sera said.

DIARY

Rome, Senate continues discussion on the government’s new economic and fiscal targets (NADEF).

Rome, Fincantieri Chairman Giampiero Massolo due to speak before Chamber of Deputies’ Constitutional Affairs and Transports committees on urgent provisions regarding cyber national security (0630 GMT).

Rome, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli speaks before Chamber of Deputies Transports Committee (1200 GMT).

Milan, conference on “Value creation and sustainability: towards new reporting and governance models” with Snam official Marco Reggiani, BPER Banca Deputy Director General Gian Enrico Venturini, Telecom Italia TIM General Counsel Agostino Nuzzolo, ESMA Senior Policy Officer Alessandro D’Eri (0715 GMT).

