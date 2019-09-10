Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 10

MILANO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Italy’s prime minister said on Monday his new coalition combining the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the pro-Europe Democratic Party would usher in a wave of reforms and avoid the rows that stymied his old government.

Italy’s new ruling coalition intends to stick with the citizen’s income scheme introduced by the previous government, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Monday.

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte seeks confidence vote before Senate.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases industrial output July data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases July data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

ATLANTIA

Luigi Di Maio, leader of the 5-Star Movement which is part of the new ruling coalition, said in a tweet on Monday his party had clear ideas including “revoking motorway concessions”.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italy’s biggest phone group signed a strategic agreement as a Portfolio License Agreement customer with Broadcom

MEDIASET

Mediaset Espana said on Monday its shareholders had approved the merger with its Italian parent company in a Dutch holding company. Only 18.4% voted against the resolution.

ENI

Egyptian petroleum minister Tarek El Molla said on Monday Egypt’s Damietta liquefied natural gas plant would restart operations as planned before the end of the year. Eni has a jv stake in the plant.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

Amber Capital raised its stake in the Italian lender to 6.27% from 5%, according to a filing from watchdog Consob.

PIAGGIO

The head of Administration & Reporting Alessandra Simonotto will take on the role of Chief Financial Officer, starting from October 1, the scooter manufacturer said on Monday.

TECHNOGYM

Board meetings on H1 results.

DIARY

Milan, Assogestioni releases July asset management flows data.

