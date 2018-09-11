Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 11

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases January-June Italian regional export data (0800).

Bank of Italy releases July data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

TELECOM ITALIA

Five telecom groups made initial bids in Italy’s 5G auction with Iliad winning a frequency as sole bidder.

FIAT CHRYSLER

U.S. hedge fund Tiger Global Management has raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to 873.3 million euros, a recent filing with the Dutch regulator showed.

SARAS

Norges Bank has 3.191 percent of Italian refiner Saras, Consob said in a filing.

ASTALDI

Moody’s has downgraded Astaldi to Caa2, outlook negative.

INBRE

Inbre first half net profit rose to 1.3 million euros.

Board meetings on H1 results: BIALETTI INDUSTRIES, CEMBRE, ESPRINET, GUALA CLOSURES, SOL, TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS.

