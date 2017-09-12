Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 12

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni speaks before Parliamentary Committee for State Security COPASIR (1300 GMT).

Welfare institutte INPS President Tito Boeri attends ‘Programming document signature on female occupation’ (1200 GMT); followed by news conference (1320 GMT) in Rome.

ECONOMY

Assogestioni releases July fund flows data.

Bank of Italy releases July data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros new 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

FINCANTIERI

Italian and French ministers were upbeat after talks on Monday aimed at resolving a row over Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri’s blocked takeover bid for STX France shipyards.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian government will use its golden powers and ask Telecom Italia to sell Sparkle and Tesly units, La Stampa said.

French media group Vivendi will likely notify the Italian government its influence on Telecom Italia to avoid a fine that could reach 300 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

Only independent board members should sit in Telecom Italia’s committees, the Italian market watchdog Consob said in a confidential document sent to the government, La Repubblica reported.

(*) MEDIASET

In the plan presented by Vivendi to communications watchdog AGCOM there are limits on the whole of its 29.9 percent stake in Mediaset and not just the shares exceeding a 9.9 percent threshold, Il Messaggero said.

(*) ITALIAN BANKS

The European Central Bank has not asked significant revisions to the plans presented some months ago by Italian banks to cut its bad loans, MF reported.

(*) UNIPOL, BANCO BPM

Accountant BDO has been hired as advisor to decide the value of the put option on 50 percent of bancinsurance Popolare Vita that Banco BPM will buy from Unipol, MF said. The bank believes it is worth 500 million euros while Unipol thinks it is worth 700 million euros, MF said.

(*) CARIGE

The bank’s board on Friday substantially backed the business plan of CEO Paolo Fiorentino, MF said, adding another board meeting was set for Wednesday.

(*) MARR

Inalca Food&Beverage unit has bought a two Australian companies that will become a hub for selling “Made in Italy” products to restaurants and hotels in the country, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

CALTAGIRONE EDITORE

Investment fund Amber Capital raised its stake in Italy’s Caltagirone Editore at the end of August and now owns nearly 10 percent of the publisher, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Presents book “Generali in History” in Rome, with Chairman Gabriele Galateri di Genola, CEO Philippe Donnet (1600 GMT).

IL SOLE 24 ORE

CEO Franco Moscetti attends news conference to present an exhibition on Egypt and Pharaoh Amenofi II in Milan (1000 GMT).

ITALGAS

Celebrates 180-years with CEO Paolo Gallo in Turin (1500 GMT).

DIGITAL BROS

Board meeting on FY results.

PARMALAT

Board meeting on H1 results (preliminary H1 results on July 28).

