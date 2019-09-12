Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 12

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

(*) Italy’s ruling 5-Star Movement will monitor closely a bid by Hong Kong Exchange for the London Stock Exchange to ensure it does not hurt Italian interests, it said on Wednesday. (*) A cabinet meeting scheduled on Thursday may discuss a potential use of government special powers in case the bid goes through, MF daily reported.

DEBT

Treasury sells 3.5-4.0 billion euros new 0.05% BTP bonds due Jan. 15, 2023; 1.75-2.25 billion euros 2.10% BTP bonds due July 15, 2026; 1.0-1.5 billion euros 3.85% BTP bonds due Sept. 1, 2049. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

(*) ALITALIA (unlisted)

The Italian Economy minister told Italian railway group Ferrovie dello Stato, which is leading an effort to arrange a rescue plan of the Italian troubled carrier, it would join the plan only after a formal agreement among other partners, including infrastructure group Atlantia and U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines, Il Messaggero daily reported on Thursday.

(*) BANKS

Italian banking association ABI sent a letter to the European Central Banks asking to include banks “tiered”, or preferentially high, interest rates on deposits held at the ECB in its stimulus package, Italian newspapers reported on Thursday.

(*) CARIGE

A rescue plan of the Italian troubled lender agreed by the Italian banks and led by the country’s depositor protection fund (FITD) will not be changed, despite the opposition of the Malacalza family, Carige’s top investor, ahead of a crucial shareholder meeting, MF reported on Thursday.

TELECOM ITALIA, TIM PARTICIPACOES (*) Chairman Fulvio Conti is set to step down in a move that could pave the way to a more balanced board make-up, in the light of a less acrimonious relationship between the phone group’s top investors, La Republican daily reported on Thursday.

The Brazilian Senate’s Science and Technology Committee on Wednesday approved a bill that will modernize Brazil’s telecommunications law and boost companies in the sector by lifting restrictions on asset sales. The bill could also benefit Telecom Italia’s Brazilian unit Tim Participacoes

IL SOLE 24 ORE

The Italian market watchdog dropped the case on alleged market manipulation against the publisher of Italy’s financial daily, the media company said on Wednesday.

LANDIS RENOWN

The company said on Wednesday its 2019 outlook remains unchanged after net profit for the first half of the year rose to 2.9 million euros from 1.7 million euros last year.

ESURIENT

The Italian IT company said on Wednesday its net income in the first half of 2019 rose 22% to 7.6 million euros.

TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS

The Italian merchant bank said on Wednesday its pro-forma revenues rose to 5.3 million euros in the first half of 2019 from 1.6 million euros in the first half of 2018. Net profit decreased to 41.5 million euros from 67.7 million euros one year ago.

SOME

The Italian engineering company said on Wednesday it won an order in China for 7 million euros to build a new ship in Shanghai.

ITALIAONLINE

Sunrise Investments ends voluntary and full takeover offers on Italian ordinary and saving shares (started on July 29).

DIARY

Milan, Italian Stock Exchange Chairman Andrea Sironi attends event at Milan bourse building (0930 GMT)

Milan, Illimity Bank holds news conference to present new digital bank with CEO Cerrado Passer (0930 GMT).

Milan, Edison CEO Nicola Monti attends inauguration ceremony of “Officinal Edison” (0800 GMT).

