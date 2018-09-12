Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 12

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases July industrial output data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

POLITICS

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Tuesday that the government can raise 20 billion euros ($23.2 billion)with a measure that resolves tax disputes in exchange for a one-off payment.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who also leads the far-right League party, said on Tuesday he wants the new European Commission to be led by conservatives and populists.

ATLANTIA, FINCANTIERI

Italy’s Autostrade was to blame for the collapse of a bridge because of its failure to conduct maintenance, and the company will not be given the contract to rebuild it, Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said on Tuesday.

The Italian government has told Autostrade’s Chinese shareholder it would offer compensation should it decide to strip the toll-road operator of its motorway concession after last month’s deadly bridge collapse in Genoa.

FIAT CHRYSLER

A U.S. regulator said on Tuesday it would launch an investigation into an off-road utility vehicle produced by Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd following a complaint by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV that it infringed upon the intellectual property rights of its Jeep design.

LEONARDO

The German military has asked potential bidders in a high-stakes competition to replace its ageing Tornado fighter jets about accelerating deliveries of new warplanes before an initial target date of 2025, sources familiar with the matter said.

Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen says she favours a European solution - the Eurofighter Typhoon built by Airbus, Britain’s BAE Systems and Italy’s Leonardo SpA - but Lockheed and Boeing still hope for a chance to bid for the work.

EI TOWERS

Ei Towers said it had resolved to tender treasury shares equal to 4.83 percent of its capital to the tender offer launched by 2I Towers.

TAMBURI

Tamburi Investment Partners said on Tuesday its pro-forma net profit rose to 67.7 million euros in the first half of the year, from 53.3 million euros one year ago.

BANCA GENERALI

Banca Generali said total net inflows in august were 241 million euros.

SNAM

Snam completed the placement of a 5-year bond worth 600 million euros.

PIRELLI & C

CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera attends news conference to present an art exhibition (0930 GMT).

GEQUITY

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0900 GMT).

NOVA RE

Ordinary shareholders’ meeting (1000 GMT).

Board meetings on H1 results: B&C SPEAKERS (0900 GMT), EL.EN., INTEK GROUP, ITWAY, VITTORIA ASSICURAZIONI.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................