Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 13

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM)

The chairman of Italy’s biggest phone group, Fulvio Conti, is considering stepping down after just over a year in office in a move that signals an easing of tensions between the phone company’s main shareholders, Conti said in a statement.

Telecom Italia may resume discussions on a conversion of its savings shares into ordinary stock at a board meeting on Sept. 26, a source close to the situation said on Thursday.

UNICREDIT

U.S. asset manager BlackRock held just below 5% of voting rights in the Italy’s largest bank as of Sept. 9, according to a regulatory filing.

MEDIASET

Third-quarter operating results will be higher than in the same period of 2018, the Italian broadcaster’s Chief Executive Pier Silvio Berlusconi said in a statement.

BANCA MEDIOLANUM

Top investors Gruppo Doris and Fininvest said on Thursday they had decided to put the renewal of their shareholder pact on ice pending judicial decisions on Fininvest’s stake.

BANCA CARIGE

The rating agency Moody’s extended its review for downgrade on the ratings on Cassa Centrale Banca in order to assess the impact of the potential acquisition of Carige.

ASTALDI

The Italian construction group reported revenues of 716 million euros and an ebitda of 30 million euros in the first half of 2019. Backlog for construction and plant stood at 7.6 billion at the end of June.

EL.EN.

The Italian laser equipment maker said on Thursday it was confident its results could improve further above current guidance and set an annual revenue growth target of “well above” 10%.

SPACTIV

Fashion label Elisabetta Franchi is set to list on the Milan stock exchange following a business combination with shell company Spactiv, in a deal that values the Italian clothing brand at 195 million euros.

MONRIF, POLIGRAFICI EDITORIALE

The boards of the two editorial companies approved the incorporation of Poligrafici Editoriale in the parent Monrif with an exchange ratio set at 1.27 new shares Monrif for 1 Poligrafici share.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................