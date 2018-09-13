Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 13

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

DEBT

Treasury sells BTP bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

MEDIASET

Italy’s biggest private broadcaster Mediaset MS.MI is working on a large merger or acquisition in Europe’s TV sector, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Second round of bids get under way in Italy’s 5G spectrum auction.

ENI

Board meeting to approve 2018 interim dividend.

IT WAY

Itway H1 net loss widens to 1.4 million euros.

IRCE

Irce H1 net profit down at 5.0 million euros.

VITTORIA ASSICURAZIONI

Vittoria Assicurazioni H1 net profit up at 42.1 million euros.

JUVENTUS

Board meeting on FY results.

I GRANDI VIAGGI

Board meeting on Q3 results.

SESA

Board meeting on Q1 results.

DIGITAL BROS

Board meeting on FY results.

Board meetings on H1 results: AVIO, BANCA FINNAT (preliminary H1 results on Aug. 3), ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP, IVS GROUP, LA DORIA, LANDI RENZO, MONDO TV, SAES GETTERS, SPACE4 , WIIT.

