Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 14

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases August final CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases July data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

MEDIASET

Mediaset’s idea of creating a pan-European TV player is real and could happen sooner than expected, though there are no talks under way at present, the Italian broadcaster’s CFO said on Thursday.

ATLANTIA

The Italian government approved a decree on Thursday aimed at speeding up the rebuilding of a collapsed motorway bridge in the northern city of Genoa that is a vital transport link for the whole country.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia spendt 680 million euros on spectrum in Italy’s 5G auction.

BANCA CARIGE

Shareholder SGA has cut its stake in the bank to 1.797 percent.

AVIO

Avio said its H1 net profit was up at 5.9 million euros.

LANDI RENZO

Landi Renzo H1 net result turns to profit of 1.8 million euros.

TREVI FINANZIARIA

Bain Capital extends deadline for offer acceptance on Trevi Finanziaria shares as of Friday.

NEODECORTECH

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0930 GMT).

Board meetings on H1 results: ALPI, CLABO , ELETTRA INVESTIMENTI, ITALIAN WINE BRANDS , LVENTURE GROUP, MITTEL, TISCALI (1300 GMT).

