Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 16

POLITICS

Rome, government undersecretaries to be sworn in (0830 GMT).

Italy’s far-right League promises a battery of referendums to try to sink reforms planned by the new government, party leader Matteo Salvini tells followers on Sunday.

Former prime minister Matteo Renzi is poised to break away from the Democratic Party (PD) and set up a new centrist force in an effort to claim the middle ground of Italian politics, two allies say

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases August CPI and HICP final data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases July data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

ATLANTIA

Italy’s Benetton family, who controls Atlantia through its Edizione holding company, expects the infrastructure group’s Chief Executive Giovanni Catellucci to resign though replacing him would not be easy, la Repubblica said on Monday citing rumours.

Edizione said at the weekend it was dismayed by revelations of alleged safety violations in its road operations and hints it will take action.

A spokesman for Edizione denied at the weekend reports that Atlantia could consider a sale or a spin-off of its Autostrade per l’Italia (ASPI) motorway unit.

Atlantia said on Friday it would launch an audit to assess whether internal procedures were followed properly after employees at two of its units were arrested over allegations that safety reports on some viaducts were falsified.

The company said it was suspending two employees as a precautionary measure. The whole board of one of the units, Spea, said it was offering its resignation.

Atlantia has appointed Tiziano Ceccarini as new chief financial officer, with effect from Oct. 1.

ASPI said on Friday it would freeze for a further two months a 2019 motorway toll increase.

Both ASPI and Edizione hold board meetings on Monday.

ALITALIA (unlisted)

The infrastructure group might pull out of a rescue plan for Alitalia led by state railways Ferrovie dello Stato and U.S. carrier Delta if Rome were to revoke Atlantia’s motorway concessions, la Repubblica said.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The U.S. United Auto Workers (UAW) union has agreed to temporary extensions of its collective bargaining agreements with Fiat Chrysler and Ford to allow more time for talks on new four-year contracts, a union spokesman said. (*) POSTE ITALIANE, ENI, STMICROELECTRONICS , ENAV

Italy’s new government is about to slash its privatisation target for 2019 to 5-6 billion euros from a previous 18 billion euro goal which Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri has described as unrealistic, Il Sole said on Saturday. The plan remains for the Treasury to transfer to state lender CDP stakes in air traffic controller ENAV, national post office Poste Italiane, oil major Eni and chipmaker STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics trades ex-dividend of 0.06 U.S. dollars per share as quarterly dividend.

JUVENTUS, AS ROMA, SS LAZIO

The Serie A champions drew 0-0 in Florence on Saturday to end their perfect start to the season. AS Roma secured its first season’s win, with a 4-2 victory over Sassuolo, while Lazio fell 2-1 to Spal.

AC MILAN (unlisted)

French fashion group LVMH denies a report in Il Messaggero that it might buy Italian Serie A soccer team AC Milan.

DIARY

Milan, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) Massimo Tononi gives speech on “CDP in the Italian economic context”; UBI Banca CEO Victor Massiah attends (1530 GMT).

