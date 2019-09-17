Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 17

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ATLANTIA

The long-standing head of Italian infrastructure group Atlantia is ready to step down as a probe into a deadly bridge collapse snowballs, prompting its top shareholder, the Benetton family, to pull support, sources said on Monday.

Italy’s industry ministry said on Monday it had postponed a deadline to present a rescue plan for Alitalia to Oct. 15, with sources saying the rescuers were at odds on key aspects of the proposal for the loss-making carrier.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

U.S. activist fund Elliott Management Corp has built a stake in the Italian-American truck and tractor maker, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

STEFANEL

A court has approved the company’s admission to a Chapter 11-like extraordinary administration process aimed at restructuring the group.

ITALMOBILIARE

The Italian bourse approved the trading of Italmobiliare shares, listed on the main MTA market, on the Star segment as of Sept. 24.

DIARY

Milan, ECB banking supervision chief Andrea Enria attends forum (1100 GMT).

Milan, European Commission representative Marco Buti attends conference “European Union and Italy between past, present and future” (1330).

Rome, Intesa Sanpaolo Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro attends a book presentation (1630 GMT).

Milan, Moncler CEO Remo Ruffini attends conference (1530 GMT).

Milan, “Milano Moda Donna Spring/Summer 2020” fashion shows start; end on Sept. 23.

