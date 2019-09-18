Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 18

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Rome, Italian President Sergio Mattarella receives French President Emmanuel Macron.

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte receives French President Emmanuel Macron (1800 GMT).

The Italian government considers the Milan stock exchange a strategic asset and reserves the right to intervene with special powers if appropriate to protect its interests, according to a draft emergency decree seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases July industry orders and sales data (0800 GMT) and July foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

ISTAT-INPS-INAIL-ANPAL release joint quarterly note on employment trends for Q2 (1000 GTM).

ATLANTIA

The Benettons ushered in a change of guard at the Italian infrastructure group, replacing its powerful CEO Giovanni Castellucci with a management committee, as they move to deal with fallout from a deadly bridge collapse.

(*) The Benetton family’s holding company Edizione would look with favour on Atlantia diluting its stake in motorway unit Autostrade per l’Italia and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti could become an investor in it if tensions with the government are resolved, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

MEDIOBANCA, GENERALI

Italian billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio has acquired a stake of 6.94% in Italian investment house Mediobanca, his holding company Delfin said on Tuesday.

(*) CARIGE

The bank is at risk of liquidation or resolution if its shareholders fail to approve a 700 million euro capital increase at a meeting on Friday, the head of Italy’s depositor protection fund Salvatore Maccarone told La Stampa daily.

(*) ILLIMITY

The Milan-based challenger bank has picked Aon and Helvetia as partners in its insurance business, MF reported.

MONCLER

The group Chief Executive Remo Ruffini said the ongoing unrest in Hong Kong could have an impact on the luxury jacket maker’s business this year.

DIARY

Rome, ECB Supervisory Board President Andrea Enria attends Italian banking association ABI Executive Committee meeting (0800 GMT).

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri meet with trade unions (0800 GMT).

Rome, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli meets Alitalia administrators and trade unions.

