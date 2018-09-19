Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 19

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

EVENTS

M5S and Lega parties hold joint news conference on “Measures to Simplify Taxation, Support the Real Economy and Fight Tax Evasion” (0800 GMT)

Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco attends the Executive Committee of banking association ABI (0800 GMT).

FERRARI

Ferrari plans 15 new models, including hybrids, a utility vehicle and special editions in its drive to hit a softened but still exacting mid-term earnings target.

PRYSMIAN

The world’s biggest cable maker said on Tuesday it would meet its 2018 core profit target despite problems with its Western Link project in Britain, sending the Italian company’s shares more than 5 percent higher.

Prysmian CEO Valerio Battista told an analyst call the group expected to complete the Western Link project by the end of the year.

TELECOMS

Bids for 5G frequencies being auctioned off by Italy’s industry ministry reached 3.5 billion euros on the fourth day of tender.

EQUITA SIM

The Italian broker said on Tuesday it net income grew 67 percent in the first half of the year compared with 2017 on a 47 percent increase in revenues to 37 million euros.

Board meetings on H1 results: BF, NEUROSOFT , OVS, PORTOBELLO, SOFTEC , VEI 1.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................