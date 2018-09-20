Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 20

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italy’s government is not getting “hung up” over decimal places as it prepares the 2019 budget, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday, amid market fears the cabinet might sanction a surge in deficit spending.

Milan, President Sergio Mattarella visits IRCCS Istituto Nazionale dei Tumori (0900 GMT).

Rome, Cabinett expected to meet on safety law decree and immigration.

ECONOMY

Rome, newspaper Messaggero celebrates 140th anniversary with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Caltagirone Chairman Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria (1700 GMT).

Varenna, first day of three-day conference on “Administrative Studies” organised by state auditor (1330 GMT); ends on Sept. 22. Expected attendees include Lombardy Region Governor Attilio Fontana, state auditor President Angelo Buscema, Constitutional Court President Giorgio Lattanzi.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Sept. 25.

ENI

An Italian court found oil services group Saipem and a former CEO guilty of corruption in a long-running trial over bribes in Algeria but acquitted oil major Eni.

Milan court sentence expected on two defendants in Eni - Nigeria fast-track corruption trial.

SAIPEM

Saipem said it reserved the right to appeal the court ruling in the Algeria corruption case.

TELECOM ITALIA

The Industry Ministry said on Wednesday bids at the end of the fifth day of the auction for 5G spectrum totaled 3.838 billion euros, above the minimum of 1.3 billion euros Rome had inked in in its budget plans.

UBI BANCA

Capital Research and Management has a stake of 5.03 percent in the bank, according to stock market filings.

BIM

The bank’s board approves sale and securitization of NPL Portfolio Of Gross Book Value Of 600 million euros.

BANCA CARIGE

Shareholders’ meeting to appoint new board (0800 GMT).

Proxy adviser ISS has recommended shareholders vote for the minority board slate proposed by Italian fund manager association Assogestioni.

AEFFE

Italian fashion group Aeffe sees Q3 results in line with first half.

MONCLER

Moncler’s third quarter of the year is “going well” and the company’s new monthly collection strategy dubbed “Genius” is performing above expectations, the CEO and Chairman of the luxury outerwear group said on Wednesday.

S.S.LAZIO

Board meeting on FY results.

OVS

OVS said its first-half IFRS net result turned to a profit of 5.1 million euros.

Conference call on H1 results (1300 GMT).

Board meetings on FY results: INDUSTRIAL STARS OF ITALY 3 , MEDIOBANCA (press release and conference call on Aug. 1).

Board meetings on H1 results: BLUE FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION , CAPITAL FOR PROGRESS 2, FULLSIX, GRUPPO CERAMICHE RICCHETTI, SCM-SOLUTIONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SIM, TECHNOGYM.

