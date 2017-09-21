Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 21

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speaks before Senate Foreign Affairs Committee (1200 GMT).

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco attends a conference in Varenna (1230 GMT).

State lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti President Claudio Costamagna delivers opening address at closed-door forum in Rome (1800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Sept. 26.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

Italy’s UniCredit has recently told Berlin it is interested in eventually merging with state-backed Commerzbank, two people familiar with the matter said, a combination that would create one of Europe’s biggest banks.

The bank will hold a board meeting on Thursday to discuss a reform of its governance, that will include the abolition of a 5 percent ceiling on voting rights and the possibility for the outgoing board to nominate directors, several newspapers said.

According to Il Messaggero, CEO Jean-Pierre Mustier added to the board’s agenda an update on Mediobanca’s plan to sell its 13 percent stake in insurer Generali to a vehicle open to other investors. The paper said UniCredit was “perplexed” by the plan. (*) The German government favours a merger of state-backed Commerzbank CBKG.DE with France’s BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported on Thursday, citing financial sources.

CARIGE

Spanish bank Santander, Mediobanca’s consumer credit unit Compass and four private equity funds are interested in the bank’s consumer credit business Creditis, according to Il Sole 24 Ore.

MEDIASET

The broadcaster has put forward an offer to soccer body FIFA for the rights to screen in Italy the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, competing against state broadcaster RAI and Sky Italia, MF said. The rights for each competition could cost as much as 200 million euros, the paper added.

TREVI (*) A unit of the company won orders worth a total of $75 million in the United States, Middle East and west Africa.

AEFFE

The fashion group will focus on online sales and may consider “in house” management for its online stores, Aeffe Managing Director Marcello Tassinari told Reuters on Wednesday. Orders for the 2018 spring/summer pre-collection went very well, Tassinari added.

OVS

The high-street retailer said on Wednesday its H1 adjusted net profit rose to 38.4 million euros from 30.8 million euros one year ago.

POSTE ITALIANE

The board approved the merger by incorporation of Poste Tutela, a unit controlled by Poste Italiane, within Poste Italiane itself, the group said on Wednesday. Transportation, counting, deposit and custody of valuables, and security are the main activities carried out by Poste Tutela.

INTEK GROUP

The group said on Wednesday its H1 net loss narrowed to 3.0 million euros.

TRIBOO

The company said on Wednesday it had filed a request to list on Milan’s main stock market.

S.S.LAZIO

Board meeting on FY results.

STEFANEL

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0800 GMT).

