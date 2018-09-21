Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 21

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Varenna, second day of three-day conference on “Administrative Studies” organised by state auditor (0730 GMT); ends on Sept. 22. Expected attendees include Public Administration Undersecretary Mattia Fantinati, state general accountant Daniele Franco.

Rome, “Atreju” 21st edition starts, ends on Sept. 23. Expected attendees include Liguria Region Governor Giovanni Toti, Sicily Region Governor Nello Musumeci, Senate Deputy Speaker Ignazio La Russa, Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti, Chamber of Deputies Deputy Speaker Fabio Rampelli.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Sept. 26.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Intesa Sanpaolo CEo Carlo Messina said on Thursday the lender is far from any development in the search for partner for Eurizon.

ATLANTIA

Italy’s Atlantia, Spain’s ACS and Germany’s Hochtief will next week enter the home straight in their acquisition of Spanish toll-road group Abertis, quelling concerns that a disaster involving one of Atlantia’s units could halt it.

BANCA CARIGE

Carige’s top investor secured a majority of seats on the beleaguered Italian bank’s new board on Thursday, after falling out with a third chief executive in three years and pushing for a shake-up.

ITALIAN BANKS

Italy’s parliament on Thursday gave its final approval to a decree that delays a reform of small banks, slowing an overhaul planned by the former centre-left administration that was backed by the European Central Bank.

SS LAZIO

Lazio said its profit for the financial year ended on June 30 came in at 37 million euros, up from 11.4 million euros.

MONDADORI

The publisher on Thursday denies negotiations regarding the sale of Mondadori France, exception for Reworld Media.

ENEL

CEO Francesco Starace attends conference on “E-mobility Revolution” in Rome (0800 GMT).

Board meetings on H1 results: EEMS, GIORGIO FEDON (0800 GMT), ILLA.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................