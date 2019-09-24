Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 24

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italy will cut its target for economic growth next year to around 0.6%, three sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday, as the government prepares its 2020 budget to be presented to parliament later this month.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Sept. 27.

ENI

Nigeria is claiming “colossal” sums of money from oil majors, its attorney general said on Monday, under regulations that allow the government to revisit revenue sharing from petroleum sales if crude exceeds $20 a barrel.

MEDIASET

Vivendi is taking legal action against Mediaset’s plans to reshape its future after deciding to hold on to its stake in the Italian broadcaster after a deadline to sell expired.

GENERALI

Generali cut its debt by 250 million euro after its subordinated bond buyback and green bond placement.

(*) ATLANTIA

Italy’s antitrust has launched a procedure against motorway electronic payment unit Telepass claiming a consumer who wants to pay from a non-Italian current account cannot activate the service. Telepass is controlled by Atlantia

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The Italian government is considering a series of potential merger and acquisition options for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, a top official said on Monday.

ITALGAS

Italgas is to renew and increase its EMTN Program up to 5 billion euros.

(*) GUALA CLOSURES

A number of U.S. funds and holding companies are looking into the Italian manifacturer for beverage industry even though no formal offer has been yet submitted, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Tuesday.

(*) CHL

The company said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement to buy a stake of 51% to 100% of Bologna-based company Aplos.

ITALMOBILIARE

Starts trading on STAR segment.

DIARY

Rome, European Affairs Minister Vincenzo Amendola speaks before Senate and Chamber of Deputies EU Policies committees (1230 GMT).

Rome, conference on “Economic growth and financial innovation” with Economy Ministry representative Stefano Scalera (1450 GMT).

Rome, Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo attends ‘Cybertech Europe’ event (0700 GMT).

Milan, “Italian Energy Summit” ends (0730 GMT); Snam CFO Alessandra Pasini expected to attend.

Milan, Milan Stock Exchange presents ExtraMot PRO with President Andrea Sironi (0830 GMT).

Milan, BlackRock Italian unit holds news conference on “The value of sustainable investments” (0800 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................