Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 25

POLITICS

Turin, ‘Industry and ICT’ G7 summit starts; ends on Sept. 26.

ECONOMY

The Italian government on Saturday raised its forecasts for economic growth this year and next and said it would cut the budget deficit by less than previously promised.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Sept. 28.

Italy’s Treasury said on Friday it would offer 6 billion euros ($7.18 billion) in six-month BOT bills at an auction on Wednesday.

COMPANIES

BANCA CARIGE

The bank is thinking of making a planned debt swap mandatory under certain conditions to raise at least 200 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

BANCO BPM

Possible buyers for the bank’s portfolio of 2 billion euros in unsecured non performing loans include Banca Ifis, Poland’s Kruk, Hoist Finance, Anacap and LCM Partners, Il Sole 24 Ore wrote on Saturday. It also cited Cerberus, Balbec Capital and D.E. Shaw Group among potential bidders.

ITALIAN BANKS

Credit Agricole’s Cariparma unit should close the deal to buy three small Italian savings banks on Sept. 29, according to Il Messaggero on Saturday. The deal will include a capital increase of 50 million euros by the Cesena bank to be financed by the voluntary arm of the domestic bank deposit protection fund, it said.

TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian government’s golden power committee meets on Monday to debate Vivendi’s influence over the company and is expected to say that Vivendi failed to notify it of its effective control over TIM. At that point, Vivendi will be given time to argue its position, Il Sole 24 ore said on Sunday, adding discussions between the two sides should take 90 days and only after that time a fine could be imposed.

Italy is set to fine Vivendi for failing to notify the government of its effective control of Telecom Italia (TIM) with a penalty of less than 300 million euros ($359 million), a source close to the matter said on Friday. (*) Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said the grounds existed for applying the golden power in the Vivendi-Telecom Italia case, he told La Stampa in an interview published on Monday. He added, however, that the decision would be taken by the relevant committee. (*) The names in the headhunter’s final list for possible new CEO at the phone group include Amos Genish, Giuseppe Recchi and Piergiorgio Peluso, La Repubblica’s Affari&Financa insert said on Monday.

MEDIOBANCA

Only tyremaker Pirelli has notified Mediobanca that it wants to exit the bank’s shareholder pact and other investors are likely to renew the pact for another two years, Mediobanca said in a statement on Friday.

Italian newspapers said at the weekend the pact could be dissolved after just one year.

(*) LEONARDO

The company is working on bringing debt down to receive an investment grade rating before the end the new business plan to 2022 that will be presented in January, CEO Alessandro Profumo told L‘Economia in an interview on Monday.

UNICREDIT

A report this week that UniCredit might be interested in merging with Germany’s state-backed Commerzbank is nonsense, the Italian bank’s Deputy Chairman Vincenzo Calandra Buonaura told journalists on Friday.

(*) FINCANTIERI

Italy will insist that Fincantieri should hold 51 percent of French shipyards STX France, Industry Minister Carlo Calenda told La Stampa in an interview on Monday ahead of key talks on the disputed deal later in the week.

NETWEEK <NTW.MI

The company appointed Alessio Laurenzano its new chairman.

GIMA TT IPO-GIMA.MI

News conference to present IPO (0900 GMT).

IL SOLE 24 ORE

Reverse stock split of ordinary shares and special category shares.

VISIBILIA

Board meeting on second tranche of capital increase.

Trade ex-dividend: SESA of 0.56 euro per share; UNIEURO of 1.00 euros per share.

