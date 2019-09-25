Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 25

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

DEBT

Treasury sells 1.0-1.5 billion euros CTZ bonds due June 29, 2021 and 250-500 million euros 2.55% BTPei bonds due Sept. 15, 2041. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

The Treasury also said on Tuesday it would sell up to 7.5 billion euros in bonds at auction on Sept. 27.

FIAT CHRYSLER

A grand jury indicted a senior manager at the Italian-American carmaker on charges he lied to regulators about diesel emissions, alleging the deception continued even after a scandal over cheating on government environmental tests had engulfed rival Volkswagen.

Emanuele Palma, a 40-year-old Italian citizen, was arrested by the FBI Tuesday morning and later released on a $10,000 unsecured bond after surrendering his passport.

Fiat Chrysler’s $35 billion merger offer for Renault, which was abandoned in June, is no longer on the table, the French carmaker’s Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said on Tuesday.

(*) Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli told Il Sole 24 Ore the automotive sector was going trough a very difficult phase of cycle and he would work with experts in the industry to find the most “appropriate tools to cushion and, if possible, reverse the trend.”

MEDIOBANCA

The leading shareholders in the Italian investment bank meet (0830 GMT)

BANCO BPM

(*) A new 350 million euro Tier2 bond issued on Tuesday has been sold in Italy for around 61% of the total, and for another 20% in the United Kingdom and Ireland, the Italian lender said.

The bank appointed Egon Zehnder to select potential candidates for its board of directors.

(*) UBI BANCA, CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI, ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Italian insurers Cattolica and Generali have failed to present offers to become UBI’s partner in the insurance business as a deadline expired on Tuesday night, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The Italian daily added the bank’s board on Tuesday had discussed extending the deadline for potential offers.

(*) MEDIASET

Withdrawal rights over a plan to create a pan-European media group had been exercised by shareholders representing 0.06% of Mediaset’s capital as a deadline to liquidate holdings in the Italian broadcaster expired at the weekend, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. (*) PIAGGIO

An EU court has ruled against the Italian scooter manufacturer saying consumers were not at risk of confusing a scooter produced by China’s Zhongneng with Piaggio’s iconic Vespa model, several Italian dailies reported.

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

‘Capital Markets Day’ in London (1145 GMT).

DIARY

Bari, Bank of Italy Deputy Governor Daniele Franco gives speech on “Sovereign debt: history and policy of our public debt” (0830 GMT).

Rome, conference on “Markets and Rules, how fintech is changing” with Bank of Italy Deputy Director Alessandra Perrazzelli, market regulator Consob Commissioner Paolo Ciocca (0730 GMT).

