Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 25

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases July and August non-EU foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Assogestioni releases August fund flows data.

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury said on Monday it would offer 3.75-5.25 billion euros over three bonds at auction on Thursday.

The Treasury said it would launch a new three-year nominal bond maturing on Oct. 15, 2021 in the last three months of the year.

Treasury sells 1.25-1.75 billion euros CTZ bonds due March 30, 2020 and 0.750-1.0 billion euros BTPei bonds due Sept. 15, 2032.

OIL INDUSTRY

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Monday the government’s 2019 budget would scrap tax breaks for oil companies.

TERNA

The Italian power grid company said on Monday it had signed a credit facility linked to sustainability indexes for 900 million euros.

BANKS

The European Banking Authority launched on Monday its fifth annual EU-wide transparency exercise. In December 2018, the EBA will release data over the capital positions, risk and sovereign exposures as well as asset quality of around 130 EU banks.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Moody’s Investors Service on Monday on Monday raised its outlook on the car maker’s debt ratings to “positive” from “stable”, while affirming the ratings, to reflect the continued improvement in FCA’s credit metrics since the last upgrade in March.

FCA is nearing the appointment of Pietro Gorlier, chief operating officer of its components business, as the new head of Europe as part of a broad reorganization that may be announced as early as this week, Bloomberg reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

PININFARINA

The car designer said on Monday Italy’s highest court had rejected an appeal by the tax agency over alleged irregularities in Pininfarina’s VAT payments.

DANIELI & C

Board meeting on FY results.

Board meetings on H1 results: BORGOSESIA (1200 GMT), CDR ADVANCE CAPITAL (1300 GMT), CONAFI PRESTITO , EPS EQUITA PEP SPAC, LU-VE (revenues on sales results on July 24), M&C, PHARMANUTRA, ROSSS, SAFE BAG, SOSTRAVEL.COM.

