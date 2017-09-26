Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 26

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases Italy’s July and August non-EU foreign trade (0800 GMT).

Assogestioni releases October fund flows data.

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury said on Monday it would offer 4.5-6.0 billion euros over three bonds at auction mon Sept. 28.

The Treasury also said it would issue a new three-year BTP bond due in Oct. 2020 in the fourth quarter as well as a new April 2025 CCTeu floating-rate bond and an Oct. 2019 CTZ bond.

Treasury sells 1.0-1.5 billion euros CTZ bonds due May 30, 2019; 1.0-1.5 billion euros 0.10 percent BTPei bond due May 15, 2022 and 1.25 percent BTPei bond due Sept. 15, 2032. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

(*) FINCANTIERI

Several newspapers said on Tuesday Italy and France were set to announce a deal at a Sept 27 summit that would give the Italian shipbuilder 51 percent of STX France. Corriere della Sera said the agreement would allow Paris to “save face” on its request of joint-ownership for the French shipyards.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI

A government committee is due to meet on Tuesday to discuss whether to sanction Vivendi for failing to notify its de-facto control of TIM.

Corriere della Sera said the government could impose governance changes for Sparkle or a sale of part or all of the company. It also said that while Amos Genish was likely to be appointed CEO, there was not “a complete convergence” on his name yet. Il Messaggero said the current deputy chairman, Giuseppe Recchi, could become chief executive.

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank could be involved in the management of a 9-billion-euro portfolio of unlikely-to-pay loans deriving from the liquidation of Veneto Banca and Popolare di Vicenza, MF reported.

(*) POSTE ITALIANE, ENEL, ENI

The Italian treasury is considering giving small stakes in state-controlled companies Eni, Enel and Poste Italiane to state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to meet its privatisation targets for this year, MF reported on Tuesday.

(*) BANCO BPM

Possible bidders to become the bank’s new bancassurance partner are likely to include France’s Covea, Cattolica Assicurazioni, Generali, and Germany’s Allianz, Il Sole 24 Ore said, but added that Zurich Insurance was no longer interested.

One factor that could decide a winning bid could be the bidders’ future willingness to become a Banco BPM shareholder with a stake of between 3-5 percent, the paper added.

VISIBILIA EDITORE

The publishing group said on Monday it would price new shares at 0.1296 each, assigning shareholders two new stocks for every 9 already owned, in a 700,000 euro rights issue that will run from Oct. 2 until Oct. 19. The company also said it had signed an accord with Bracknor Investment for a 3 million euro convertible bond.

SPACTIV

The Italian special purpose acquisition company said on Monday its shares would start trading on the alternative investment AIM segment on Sept. 27 following a green light from the stock exchange.

CARRARO

Presents 2017-2021 business plan (0900 GMT)

DANIELI & C.

Board meeting on FY results.

