Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 26

POLITICS

Italy’s 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio told ministers on Tuesday that the 2019 budget targets must account for their key demands, including a minimum income for the poor and unemployed, or it would not win the support of his group in parliament.

Rome, conference on “The Independent Evaluation of the OECD on the Italian StartUp Act” with Chamber of Deputies Speaker Roberto Fico, Deputy Prime Minister and Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio (0800 GMT).

Rome, 50th edition of “Barcolana” presentation with Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti, Friuli-Venezia-Giulia Region Governor Massimiliano Fedriga (1000 GMT).

Rome, Infrastructure and Transport Ministry presents first national day for seismic prevention with Minister Danilo Toninelli (1030 GMT).

Rome, Deputy Prime Minister and Economic Development and Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio attends ‘question time’ at Chamber of Deputies (1300 GMT).

ECONOMY

Rome, builders’ association Ance presents policies on real estate taxation with Economy Ministry Undersecretary Massimo Garavaglia (0730 GMT).

Rome, trade association Confcommercio holds conference on tax with President Carlo Sangalli, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria (0830 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

ATLANTIA

The Italian government and Autostrade got into a war of words on Tuesday after Rome published a report blaming the toll road operator for failings in the deadly Genoa bridge collapse.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Tuesday that U.S. regulators have received a “wake-up call” from automakers over the hurdles they face in trying to meet rising Obama-era fuel-efficiency requirements.

BANCA CARIGE

Leading Carige investor Raffaele Mincione has no plans to sell its stake in the Italian bank after failing to gain control of the lender’s board last week, a source close to Mincione said.

MEDIOBANCA

Mediobanca shareholder Italmobiliare says to withdraw from the bank’s shareholder pact.

LEONARDO

CEO Alessandro Profumo attends conference on “Cybertech Europe” in Rome (0700 GMT).

ALITALIA

Commissioners speak before Chamber of Deputies Industry and Transport committees (1230 GMT).

SPRINTITALY

Board meeting on FY results.

Board meetings on H1 results: ALFIO BARDOLLA, ARCHIMEDE, BRIOSCHI SVILUPPO IMMOBILIARE, DIGITAL360, DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING, ESAUTOMOTION, FRENDY ENERGY, GAMBERO ROSSO , H-FARM, ORSERO, PITECO , PRISMI, S.M.R.E., TELESIA (1330 GMT).

Ordinary shareholders’ meetings: 4AIM SICAF (1300 GMT), EQUITA (1000 GMT).

