Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 27

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases September consumer and business confidence data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 3.25-3.75 billion euros new 0.35% BTP bonds due Feb. 1, 2025; 2.5-3.0 billion euros 1.35% BTP bonds due April 1, 2030; 500-750 million euros CCTeu bonds due Jan. 15, 2025. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM)

The chairman of the Italian phone group, Fulvio Conti, stepped down on Thursday in a move that signals an easing of tensions between the group’s main shareholders.

TIM said its board will meet on Oct. 21 to discuss the appointment of a successor.

Board member Michele Valensise would take on the chairman role on an interim basis.

Two sources close to the matter told Reuters a short list of candidates for the job had been drawn up but no decision has been made yet.

TIM has presented shareholders of smaller rival Open Fiber a list of funds that could buy into the fast broadband company as part of plans to create a single nationwide fiber network, three sources close to the matter said.

PIRELLI

Pirelli shareholder Camfin said on Thursday it has underwritten a financial instrument which gives the holding company the right to increase its stake in tyremaker up to 15% from current 10.1%.

ENI

The Italian oil major said on Thursday that its Chief executive, Claudio Descalzi, had received a warranty notice letter from Milan prosecutor’s office, which alleges that Descalzi did not disclose a potential conflict of interest over the relations between Eni Congo and the group Petroservice. Both Eni and Descalzi reject allegations.

Var Energi AS, the Norwegian oil and gas group 69.6% owned by the Italian major, has agreed to buy the Norwegian upstream assets of ExxonMobil for $4.5 billion.

AS ROMA

The board of the Rome-based soccer club has called an extraordinary shareholder meeting on October 28 to vote a capital increase of up 150 million euros, the company said on Thursday.

TISCALI

The Italian telecom operator reported a 3.7 million euros loss in the first half of 2019 compared to a profit of 3.3 million euros in the same period of last year, the company said on Thursday. The results were dragged down by non-recurring expenses worth 22.7 million euros, the statement added.

DIARY

Ceglie Messapica, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte visits San Raffaele Foundation.

Rome, conference on “Improving work-life balance: opportunities and risk coming from digitalization” with Public Administration Minister Fabiana Dadone (0700 GMT).

Milan, conference on electric mobility continues (0730 GMT); ends on Sept. 28. Expcted attendees include Industry Deputy Minister Stefano Buffagni.

Lido di Venezia, Banca Ifis ends annual “NPL Meeting 2019”; main conference “Run the industry” with Banca Ifis CEO Luciano Colombini, UniCredit official Jose Brena, Credito Fondiario Managing Director Iacopo De Francisco, doValue CEO Andrea Mangoni, Economy Ministry representative Stefano Campiello, Intrum Italian unit Chairman Giovanni Gilli, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena official Lucia Savarese, Prelios Group CEO Riccardo Serrini (0700 GMT).

Siena, Fincantieri Chairman Giampiero Massolo attends conference (0830 GMT).

