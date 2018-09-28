Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 28

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS (*) Italy’s government on Thursday targeted the budget deficit at 2.4 percent of gross domestic product for the next three years, defying Brussels and marking a victory for party chiefs over economy minister Giovanni Tria, an unaffiliated technocrat. (*) The Italian president called the Economy Minister on Thursday to ask him not to resign after the government targeted a budget deficit of 2.4 percent for the next three years, several newspapers said. (*) Italy’s new budget expects debt to fall in terms of gross domestic output in 2019, a prominent lawmaker of the League ruling party said on Friday.

Milan, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini attends provincial committee for Public Order and Security (0900 GMT).

Rome, Conference on “Huawei 5G summit” with Deputy Prime Minister and Development and Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio (0730 GMT).

Cernobbio, World Manufacturing Forum ends (0715 GMT), expected attendees include Economy Deputy Minister Massimo Garavaglia, STMicroelectronics Italian unit Chairman Carlo Ferro.

Milan, “United for the Climate” conference with Engie Italian unit CEO Olivier Jacquier; Economic Development Deputy Minister Dario Galli expected to attend (1100 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases September flash CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT).

Reuters releases September asset allocation poll (1100 GMT).

Rome, Energy Authority AEEGSI expected to announce energy and gas fees effective from Oct. 1, 2018.

Lido Di Venezia, “Banca Ifis NPL Meeting 2018” ends (0715 GMT), expected attendees include Intesa Sanpaolo CFO Stefano Del Punta, Quaestio Capital Chairman Alessandro Penati.

Milan, market regulator Consob holds news conference to present “World Investor Week”, to be held from Monday Oct. 1 to Sunday Oct. 7 (1300 GMT).

ATLANTIA

Italy’s government will ban motorway operators from taking part in the rebuilding of a bridge collapsed in Genoa, a draft decree seen by Reuters on Thursday showed, de facto excluding Autostrade per l’Italia, a unit of Atlantia, from the reconstruction.

(*) UNICREDIT

Unicredit sells Bulgarian non-performing credit portfolio to B2holding Group.

(*) LEONARDO

Boeing was selected to build the U.S. Air Force’s next training jet in a contract worth up to $9.2 billion over the life of the program, the Air Force said on Thursday. It beat out Lockheed Martin Corp and Leonardo DRS.

(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

the lender announced a Voluntary Tender Offer for Casaforte Srl.

MONDADORI

The publisher said on Thursday it entered exclusive talks with Reworld Media for the possible disposal of its unit Mondadori France.

(*) CLASS EDITORI

Class Editori H1 net loss at 6 million euros.

BREMBO

Chairman Alberto Bombassei attends cultural event in Milan (0900 GMT).

BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0900 GMT) and holds board meeting on H1 results.

SPAXS

Its Banca Interprovinciale acquired an NPL portfolio with a gross book value (GBV) of 263 million euros from Istituto Finanziario Mezzogiorno, it said on Thursday.

AS ROMA

The club said on Thursday it had ended the contract of CEO Umberto Gandini.

KI GROUP

Ends capital increase (started on Sept. 10).

Board meetings on H1 results: AGATOS, ALKEMY , AMBROMOBILIARE, ASKOLL, ASTALDI , BIALETTI, BIO-ON, BOMI ITALIA , COSTAMP GROUP, DBA GROUP, DIGITOUCH, ECOSUNTEK, ENERGICA MOTOR COMPANY , ENERGY LAB, EUKEDOS, EXPERT SYSTEM, GEL, GO INTERNET, GPI , GRUPPO GREEN POWER, HEALTH ITALIA, IMVEST, INNOVATEC, LEONE FILM GROUP, LONGINO & CARDENAL, LUCISANO MEDIA GROUP, MASI AGRICOLA, MONNALISA, NEODECORTECH , OLIDATA, PLT ENERGIA, PORTALE SARDEGNA, RENERGETICA, ROSETTI MARINO , SITI B&T GROUP, SOMEC, SPAXS , TRIBOO, VIMI FASTENERS, VISIBILIA EDITORE.

Board meetings on H1 results: ASSITECA, AXELERO .

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................