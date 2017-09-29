Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 29

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Turin, “Science” G7 summit ends.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases September flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT); August and Q2 producer prices data (1000 GMT).

Reuters releases September asset allocation poll (1100 GMT).

Energy Authority AEEGSI releases energy and gas fees effective from Oct 1, 2017.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Italy on Thursday began a process that could end with a fine of French media group Vivendi over its failure to notify Rome that it had de facto control over Telecom Italia, an Italian government source said.

Telecom Italia has picked a former Israeli army captain and Vivendi top manager as its new chief executive, betting on him to fend off rising competition in Italy, turn around operations in Brazil and appease politicians in Rome. (*) The process Italy has launched and which could lead to a fine for failure to notify the government of Vivendi assuming de facto control of Telecom Italia is against the Italian phone group, government sources said.

PIRELLI

The tyremaker said on Friday it had priced its initial public share offering at 6.5 euros per share.

FINCANTIERI

Italy’s Fincantieri and France’s Naval Group may exchange between 5 and 10 percent of their share capital to cement a future naval alliance between Rome and Paris, a document published on the website of Italy’s Treasury showed.

French shipbuilding company Naval Group is ready to discuss alliances with other defence companies in addition to the one it is contemplating with Italy’s Fincantieri, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The naval military alliance being studied with France could be extended to submarines, making talks with Germany inevitable, Italy’s Defence minister Roberta Pinotti said in an interview in La Repubblica.

BANCO BPM

The bank said on Thursday it had signed deal with Aviva Group to repurchase 50 percent plus one share in Avipop Assicurazioni, a joint venture it had created with the British insurer.

(*) GENERALI

The head of the insurer’s German business Giovanni Liverani pcould be appointed general director of the group, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

BANCA CARIGE

Shareholders in the lender approved on Thursday a new share issue for up 560 million euros ($660 million) which the Italian bank must complete by the end of the year to meet regulatory demands.

There are four pretenders to buy about 1.4 billion euros of gross bad loans being sold by the bank, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The deadline for non-binding offers is November 10.

VENETO BANCA, BIM

The lender said it had signed an agreement with Attestor Capital LLP for exclusive talks aimed at selling its stake in Banca Intermobiliare.

IMA

IMA said shares in GIMA TT will start trading on the Milan bourse on Oct. 2 at a price of 12.50 euros apiece.

AMPLIFON

Amplifon said on Thursday it had signed a financing agreement for 100 million euros.

ASSITECA

Board meeting on FY results.

TREVI GROUP

Board meeting on H1 results.

