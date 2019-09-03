Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 3

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday urged members of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement to back a new coalition with the opposition Democratic Party (PD), saying the planned government could transform Italy.

5-Star Movement members are called on Tuesday between 0700 and 1600 GMT to give a green light to a potential coalition accord with PD through a web-based ballot on the movement’s internet platform, dubbed Rousseau.

ECONOMICS

Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of 2.2 billion euros in August, compared with a surplus of 1.2 billion euros a year earlier, the treasury said on Monday citing a delay in some tax payments to Sept. 30.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

Capital Markets Day in New York.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Sales of group’s cars in Italy fell by 16% last month, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the Italian transport ministry on Monday.

MEDIASET

The trust which holds most of the Vivendi’s stake in the Italian broadcaster said it reserved the right to take action if Mediaset opted to prevent it from voting at a key shareholder meeting this week.

ATLANTIA

Alberto Milvio has been appointed as chief financial officer of Autostrade per l’Italia, the toll road operator controlled by Atlantia.

(*) ENEL

Berenberg has cut the recommendation on the stock to ‘hold’ from ‘buy’ but raised the target price to 6.7 euros from 6.3 euros.

(*) CERVED

The Italian credit information and management group is close to hiring Mediobanca to study options for its credit management unit, including a sale or a tie-up with another player, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

(*) TREVI

Shareholder Cassa Depositi e Prestiti has picked Giuseppe Caselli, formerly Saipem’s chief operating officer, as the new chief executive of the Italian engineering group, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

UNIPOLSAI, POSTE ITALIANE, INTESA SANPAOLO

Asset concentration risk constrains the ratings of Italian insurers, Fitch said on Monday in a report on six Italian insurers, adding the risk was partly offset by a strong business profile and capitalisation.

AS ROMA

The soccer team will send Patrik Schick on loan to RasenBallsport Leipzig, with an option for a permanent move.

The club has signed Armenia midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Arsenal and Croatia forward Nikola Kalinic from Atletico Madrid on loan for the rest of the season, the Serie A club said on Monday.

DIARY

Milan, Milan Stock Exchange’s Italian Equity Week starts(0800 GMT); ends on Sept. 5. Expected attendees include Autogrill CEO Europe Andrea Cipolloni, Geox CEO Matteo Mascazzini.

