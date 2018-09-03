Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 3

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Markit/ADACI releases August PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases August car sales data (1600 GMT).

August state sector borrowing requirement data.

FITCH AND POLITICS

Fitch Ratings on Friday cut Italy’s sovereign debt outlook to “negative”, citing expectations that the new government’s fiscal loosening would leave the country’s mammoth debt more exposed to potential shocks.

On Saturday, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said Italy will respect European Union budget commitments and address the concerns of credit ratings agencies like Fitch with concrete policy choices in coming weeks.

Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio was less reassuring on Sunday, saying the government was prepared to make a “historic choice” between what citizens need and what ratings agencies say should be done.

“We can’t think about listening to the ratings agencies and reassuring the markets, and then stab Italians in the back,” Di Maio said at a conference in Tuscany. “We’ll always choose Italians first.”

ATLANTIA

Italy’s transport minister described as “indecent” a statement on Friday from toll-road operator Autostrade per l’Italia, which said it had met all obligations under its Italian motorway concessions in a timely fashion.

A top Italian official raised doubts on Friday over the idea of nationalising Autostrade per l’Italia following a deadly bridge collapse, saying the other option was to launch a European tender for the toll-road company’s concessions.

VITTORIA ASSICURAZIONI

The tender and exchange offer on 40.76 percent of the insurance’s capital has ended with 94.2 percent of shares tendered, equal to 38.39 percent of the group’s capital, the Milan bourse said on Friday.

BIESSE

The group said on Friday it would postpone the listing of its unit HSD due to unfavourable market conditions.

PIRELLI

Pirelli has competition for Formula One’s next tyre contract despite French rivals Michelin ruling out a bid, International Automobile Federation (FIA) president Jean Todt said on Saturday.

POLIGRAFICA SANFAUSTINO

The group said on Friday its net profit fell to 0.2 million euros in the first half of this year, from 0.8 million euros one year ago.

AEROPORTO DI BOLOGNA

Board meeting on H1 results.

IMMSI

Board meeting on H1 results.

