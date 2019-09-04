Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 4

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Members of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement overwhelmingly backed a proposed coalition with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) on Tuesday, opening the way for a new government to take office in the coming days.

ECONOMY

HIS Markit releases August service PMI data (0745 GMT).

COMPANIES

FTSE Indexes quarterly revision announcement expected (will be effective as of Sept. 23).

SALINI IMPREGILO

The general contractor has called a shareholder meeting on Oct. 4 to vote on a 600-million-euro capital increase linked to the so-called ‘Progetto Italia’, which aims to strengthen the Italian large infrastructure sector.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

Industrial vehicle maker CNH Industrial has decided to split in two and list its truck, bus and engine division in an effort to boost asset values and streamline its businesses.

EXOR

board meeting on H1 results.

MEDIASET

shareholders’ meeting on cross-border merger (0800 GMT).

DIARY

Milan, Milan Stock Exchange continues ‘Italian Equity Week’ “Industrial Day” (0700 GMT); ends on Sept. 5. Expected attendees include Fincantieri CFO Giuseppe Dado, Recordati CFO Fritz Squindo. Conference on MIV, alternative investment funds with Economy and Finance Ministry representative Stefano Cappiello, Bank of Italy representatives Ursula Ciaravolo and Elisabetta Leboroni, Consob representative Giovanna Frati (0830 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................