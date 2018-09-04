Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 4

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Party leaders in the Italian coalition government signalled they will seek leeway from the EU to increase next year’s budget deficit, heading on a collision course with the European Commission and investors who want it cut.

ECONOMY

Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria is pushing the parties in the governing coalition to keep next year’s budget deficit below 2 percent of output, sources close to the dossier said on Monday, lower than the party leaders have indicated so far.

Italy posted a state sector budget surplus of 1.3 billion euros ($1.51 billion) in August, compared to a 1.1 billon euro deficit in the same month last year, the Treasury said on Monday.

COMPANIES

Milan Stock Exchange starts “Italian Equity Week: Lifestyle, Industrial and Infrastructure” (0800 GMT), ends on Sept. 6. Conference “Lifestyle Day” with Altagamma President Andrea Illy, Italian Fashion Chamber President Carlo Capasa, Piquadro CEO Marco Palmieri, Masi Agricola CEO Federico Girotto (1400 GMT).

FIAT CHRYSLER

Italian industry-wide car sales rose 9.46 percent in August, the transport ministry said on Monday.

BANCA CARIGE

The bank’s shareholder SGA said on Monday it had sold shares in the lender equivalent to a 0.407 percent stake, reducing its holding to 4.99 percent.

ENI

Eni’s operations in Libya, plagued by violent clashes between rival groups, are running as normal, a spokesman for the Italian oil group said on Monday.

PININFARINA

“Investor Day” (0900 GMT).

AEROPORTO DI BOLOGNA

The company reported a first-half net profit of 7.3 million euros versus 6.9 million a year ago.

