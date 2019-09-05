Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte unveiled his new cabinet on Wednesday, uniting two rival political parties in an unlikely coalition that is expected to improve ties with the European Union and adopt a softer stance on immigration. The team of ministers will be sworn into office on Thursday morning by President Sergio Mattarella.

Roberto Gualtieri, an influential member of the European Parliament from the Democratic Party (PD), will be economy minister in Italy’s new government, Conte said.

ECONOMY

Italy’s newly formed government could pave the way for important policy shifts easing the pressure on the country’s downgrade-threatened credit rating, agency S&P Global said on Wednesday.

MEDIASET

Shareholders in the Italian broadcaster on Wednesday backed a plan to create a pan-European media group under a new Dutch holding, fending off opposition from its second biggest shareholder Vivendi.

EXOR

At end-June Exor’s net asset value stood at $23.88 billion compared to $19.74 billion at end-2018, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

FTSE ITALIA INDEXES

GUALA CLOSURES and OVS will replace CAIRO COMMUNICATION and BIESSE in Italy’s FTSE Italia Mid Cap index as of Sept. 23, FTSE Russell said on Wednesday, adding there are no changes in the Italian blue-chip FTSE Mib index.

DIARY

Milan, Milan Stock Exchange ends ‘Italian Equity Week’ “Infrastructure Day” (0700 GMT). Expected attendees include A2A CEO Valerio Camerano, Enel CFO Alberto De Paoli, Italgas CEO Paolo Gallo, Salini Impregilo Corporate and Finance Group Managing Director Massimo Ferrari, Snam CEO Marco Alvera, Open Fiber CEO Elisabetta Ripa.

Milan, the National Chamber for Italian Fashion holds news conference to present “Milano Moda Donna” which will held on Sept. 17-23 (0900 GMT).

