Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini tried to play down investors’ fears on Tuesday that Italy was set to shunt the budget deficit sharply higher, saying planned spending increases and tax cuts would be introduced gradually.

Markit/ADACI releases August PMI services (0745 GMT).

COMPANIES

Milan, Milan Stock Exchange continues “Italian Equity Week: Lifestyle, Industrial and Infrastructure” (0800 GMT), ends on Sept. 6. Conference “Industrial and Infrastructure Day” with DBA Group Chairman Francesco De Bettin (1400 GMT).

FIAT CHRYSLER

Top automakers pointed to a small increase in U.S. auto sales in August including another sharp rise in SUV sales, as low unemployment and strong consumer confidence helped mitigate the impact of rising interest rates and fuel prices.

Fiat Chrysler said U.S. sales were up 10 percent to 193,718 vehicles in August, led by Jeep and Ram.

MEDIASET

All free Mediaset channels will also be visible on Sky as part of an agreement between the two broadcasters, Mediaset said in a statement.

TELECOM ITALIA

Chief Executive Amos Genish has bought 1 million shares at a price of 0.5234 euros each, according to a filing.

BENI STABILI

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0900 GMT).

Board meetings on H1 results: IDEAMI, ISAGRO (1330 GMT), NB AURORA SA SICAF RAIF, TAS GROUP.

