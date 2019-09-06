Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 6

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

The citizen’s income scheme and pension reform introduced by Italy’s previous government will not be changed, new cabinet undersecretary Riccardo Fraccaro told daily Corriere della Sera. (*) Italy’s new ruling coalition has increased the chances of a more constructive relationship with the European Union over budgetary issues, ratings agency DBRS said.

Italy’s new government, combining the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and centre-left Democratic Party, was sworn into office on Thursday, promising to reset Rome’s often fraught relations with Brussels.

ECONOMY

Rating agency Moody’s reviews sovereign debt rating on Italy.

ISTAT releases retail sales July data (0800 GMT) and monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in August (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases August data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Sept. 11.

ATLANTIA

The programme of Italy’s new government talks about reviewing the motorway concessions of Atlantia’s highway unit Autostrade per l’Italia and not revoking them, Transport Minister Paola De Micheli told daily La Stampa on Friday.

ENEL

The Italian utility placed a $1.5 billion general purpose ‘Sustainable Development Goals’ linked bond on the American market, expiring Sept. 2024, it said on Friday.

Europe’s biggest utility has kicked off the sale of its operations in Romania in a process led by French bank BNP Paribas and expected to value the assets at about 1 billion euros, sources told Reuters.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italy’s competition watchdog said on Thursday it was looking into the acquisition of Telecom Italia’s broadcasting unit Persidera by Italian infrastructure fund F2i.

MEDIASET

Chief executives of the Italian media group and of rivals including Prosiebensat, Tf1 and Channel 4 will hold a second meeting of the European Media Alliance on Sept. 12, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

BANCA CARIGE (shares suspended from trading)

Italian depositors’ protection scheme FITD would have to refund 9 billion euros to current account holders in case of resolution of the ailing bank, daily La Stampa said, quoting a source close to the matter.

JUVENTUS

The Serie A team is targeting sponsorships across Asia, the Financial Times reported, quoting Juventus’ Chief Revenue Officer Giorgio Ricci.

BANCA GENERALI

Banca Generali said total net inflows in August were 315 million euros.

GEQUITY

holds extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on capital increases (1200 GMT).

DIARY

Cernobbio, The European House-Ambrosetti annual workshop starts; ends on Sept. 8.

