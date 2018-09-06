Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 6

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

OECD releases July composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury said it would offer to buy back four bonds from investors on Friday, the latest in a string of similar deals it has been carrying out in recent weeks to help stabilise its debt.

COMPANIES

Milan, Milan Stock Exchange ends “Italian Equity Week: Lifestyle, Industrial and Infrastructure” (0700 GMT).

TELECOM ITALIA

French media conglomerate Vivendi said on Wednesday the management of Telecom Italia, or TIM, had been “disastrous” since activist fund Elliott had seized control of the Italian firm’s board.

BANCA CARIGE

Banca Carige’s biggest shareholder has asked a judge to prevent a rival shareholder in the Italian bank from putting forward a list of candidates for a boardroom overhaul.

Malacalza Investimenti has bought more than 2 billion of Banca Carige shares between Aug. 6 and Aug. 31, a filing showed. The investor bought 187.85 million shares after Aug. 23, when its stake stood at 23.96 percent. Those shares, bought on Aug. 29 and Aug. 31, equaled to a stake of 0.34 percent, Reuters calculations showed.

UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO, MEDIOBANCA , CREDITO EMILIANO, BANCA NAZIONALE DEL LAVORO

Fitch has revised its outlook on the five banks to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’ following a revision of Italy’s outlook, saying the move reflects its view that “the banks would likely be downgraded if Italy’s rating is downgraded”.

SARAS

Shareholders Massimo Moratti S.A.P.A. and Mobro S.P.A. have launched the sale of up to 95.1 million ordinary shares in Saras, equal to around 10 percent of the company’s share capital, through an accelerated bookbuilding process to certain institutional investors. The books for the offer were covered by orders, the bookrunner for the sale later added.

MEDIASET

The broadcaster said in a statement it had bought all shares of Rmc Italia, the publisher of Radio MonteCarlo.

ENI

Egypt said on Wednesday it was “taking all necessary steps” over $2 billion the World Bank ordered it to pay to Italian-Spanish Union Fenosa Gas (UFG) - a joint venture between Spain’s Gas Natural and Italy’s Eni - because of a lack of gas supply to an Egyptian plant in which the company has a majority stake.

SALINI IMPREGILO

The builder said it and partners FCC and AECOM had won a tender for a project to expand the Jorge Chavez International Airport in Lima, Peru.

ISAGRO

Conference call on H1 results (0830 GMT).

EXOR

Board meeting on H1 results.

Board meetings on H1 results: BEGHELLI, CALEFFI , DEA CAPITAL, FIDIA (0800 GMT), GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE.

