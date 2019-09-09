Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 9

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

The new Italian government led by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will seek to win a confidence vote in the lower house of Parliament.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases 2017-2019 research and development in Italy (0800 GMT).

OECD releases July composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

Italy’s new government should not challenge European Union fiscal rules when it submits its draft 2020 budget to Brussels next month, the head of the euro zone finance ministers, Mario Centeno, said in an interview with Reuters on Sunday.

DEBT

Rating agency Moody’s on Friday left unchanged its rating for Italy’s sovereign debt at Baa3, with a stable outlook.

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Sept. 12.

FERRARI

Charles Leclerc triggered a frenzy of Ferrari celebration on Sunday after holding off a race-long Mercedes challenge to take the Italian Formula One team’s first home grand prix victory since 2010.

FIAT CHRYSLER

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire on Saturday poured cold water on the possibility of merger talks between Fiat Chrysler and Renault resuming any time soon, saying the priority for the French car maker was to strengthen its alliance with Nissan.

CARIGE

The Malacalza family of entrepreneurs is not happy with the rescue plan for the bank and has asked lawyers to look at its legal options for the family, Il Sole 24 ore said on Saturday.

To win the support of the Malacalza family, other shareholders in Carige could offer the family of entrepreneurs the possibility to appoint a board member, Il Corriere della Sera said on Sunday. The newspaper also said no negotiations are currently underway between the Malacalzas and other investors in Carige.

ATLANTIA

According to Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday, the group has short-listed four bidders for its automated toll-road payments system Telepass: an Italian consortium comprising Fsi, Sia and Generali and three foreign private equity funds - Apax, Partners Group and Warburg Pincus. Atlantia is planning to sell a big minority stake, with a valuation for the whole company pinned at 2 billion euros. The preferred bidder should be picked in early autumn, the paper said.

MONCLER

Protests in Hong Kong do not pose any financial risk to the group, Moncler told Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday, adding the fashion group will act on variable costs and inventory handling to tackle potential impact from Hong Kong unrest. Moncler’s strategy in the area does not change, it also said.

TREVI FINANZIARIA

The company on Saturday said that the independent auditors stated that they were not in a position to form an opinion on financial statements for 2017 and 2018 and the consolidated financial statements of the Trevi Group due to the uncertainties as to the company’s ability to continue as a going concern in relation to the execution of the capital strengthening and debt restructuring.

LEONARDO

Issues that led to a profit warning in 2017 have been resolved, CEO Alessandro Profumo told reporters in Cernobbio on Saturday. He said the first six months of the year were ahead of expectations and the market was upbeat about the company’s ability to achieve its business plan.

SNAM

The company is working on a bid for a stake in a $6 billion natural gas pipeline in the United States in what would be the gas group’s first foray outside Europe, four sources told Reuters.

SAIPEM

Asked about possible sale of drilling business, the Italian oil services group’s chairman said on Friday the group is not planning any sale.

ENEL, TELECOM ITALIA

The arrival of a new government in Italy is not expected to affect plans for broadband integration between phone incumbent Telecom Italia and Open Fiber, the chairman of Open Fiber said on Friday.

DIARY

Milan, Cattolica University with Equita and Investment Bank present research on “Sustainability: a tailored evaluation for small- and medium-sized companies” with Equita CEO Andrea Vismara, Garofalo Health Care CEO Maria Laura Garofalo; Enel Chairwoman Patrizia Grieco and market regulator Consob Commissioner Paolo Ciocca delivering closing addresses (1330 GMT).

