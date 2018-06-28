FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 28, 2018 / 11:29 AM / in an hour

Italy's Ferragamo appoints new marketing head in management rejig

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s Salvatore Ferragamo said on Thursday it had appointed former fashion magazine journalist Riccardo Vannetti as its new chief marketing officer as the luxury group pushes ahead with a management facelift.

The group’s former chief executive, Eraldo Poletto, left the company in March at a time when the group is trying to freshen the look of its products to appeal to younger customers.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that the head of marketing and communications of the Florence-based group, Antonio Burrello, was leaving.

Ferragamo said the appointment of Vannetti “has the aim to strengthen the managerial structure”.

Since the departure of Poletto, Chairman Ferruccio Ferragamo has taken over as interim CEO and in April a former Gucci executive was appointed as general manager of the company.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.