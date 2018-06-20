Italy's Ferragamo shares priced at 23.25 euros in stake sale - traders

MILAN, June 20 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian luxury group Salvatore Ferragamo have been priced at 23.25 euros ($26.9) each in the stake sale launched by the Ferragamo family holding company, two traders said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday Ferragamo Finanziaria, which holds 57.76 percent in the Florence-based group said it would sell a 3.5 percent stake through an accelerated book building (ABB).

On Wednesday it added that the settlement date for the ABB would be June 22.

Shares were down 7 percent at 22.82 euros at 0727 GMT. ($1 = 0.8645 euros) (Reporting by DAnilo Masoni and Stephen Jewkes, writing by Giulia Segreti)