Italian fashion house Ferragamo not on sale, has not received approaches - chair

FLORENCE, April 18 (Reuters) - Italy’s Salvatore Ferragamo is not on sale, chairman Ferruccio Ferragamo said on Thursday, adding nobody had approached the luxury shoemaker.

Speaking on the sidelines of the shareholder meeting, he added the company had a lot to do and the newly appointed CEO Micaela Le Divelec was “fantastic and full of energy”.

The company appointed a new chief executive in July after a failed attempt to revamp the business by former boss Eraldo Poletto, who stepped down after less than two years in the job.

Le Divelec on Thursday ruled out plans to expand the shop network in the medium to long term.