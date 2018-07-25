FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 1:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Italy's transport minister orders dissolution of Ferrovie's board

ROME, July 25 (Reuters) - Italy’s transport minister said on Wednesday he had begun the procedure to dissolve the board of state-owned railways group Ferrovie dello Stato (FS).

The move comes after Italy’s new anti-establishment government had repeatedly flagged the intention of replacing Ferrovie’s chief Renato Mazzoncini, who had been appointed by the former centre-left government led by Matteo Renzi.

“I have just signed the dissolution of the entire board of FS,” Danilo Toninelli said in a post on Facebook.

The dissolution needs the approval of Italy’s Finance Ministry, which fully owns the railways group - a move seen as a formality.

