Italy will continue fiscal reforms, respect budget constraints - La Repubblica

MILAN, April 9 (Reuters) - The economic and financial document (DEF) that Italy’s government will likely approve on Tuesday will continue with fiscal reforms and will not change any laws, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria told La Repubblica daily in an interview.

Tria added that the DEF would respect public finance constraints and that while Italy’s high debt pile was a burden for the country, it was not a risk for other states.

Asked about speculation that he could quit the coalition government, Tria said he “never thought or threatened to resign”.

“My place - as long as I’m useful - is within the government,” he added. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Agnieszka Flak)