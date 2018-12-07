Italy growth may stabilise, ISTAT leading indicator shows

ROME, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Italian economic growth may stabilise in the coming months, national statistics office ISTAT said on Friday, after it shrank in the third quarter.

In its monthly economic bulletin, ISTAT said its latest composite leading indicator “is on hold at modest levels, stabilising after declining in recent months”.

Italy’s economy contracted in the third quarter for the first time in four years, data showed last week, and employers’ lobby Confindustria said the country may already be heading into recession. (Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Giulia Segreti)