New Italy government could pave way for key policy shifts - S&P Global

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s newly-formed government could pave way for important policy shifts that ease the pressure on the country’s downgrade-threatened credit rating, agency S&P Global said on Wednesday.

While it said it was too early to make a judgment so soon after the formation of a new coalition in Rome, S&P provided potentially positive scenarios for the new government and its BBB sovereign rating.

The formation “avoids the need for new elections this year, which would have reduced the already limited time available for negotiating and approving the critical 2020 budget,” two of S&P’s top analysts for the country, Frank Gill and Marko Mrsnik, said.

By potentially negotiating more flexible fiscal targets in return for commitments to key structural reform measures to boost growth, the new coalition may also be able to enhance coordination between Italy and the EU institutions on key budgetary and structural policies.

“In our view, such a policy shift could improve Italy’s credit metrics, assuming that the coalition can serve the full parliamentary term (until 2023).” (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Tom Arnold)