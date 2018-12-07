RPT-Italy's 5-Star wants Economy Minister to go - paper

(Repeats for additional subscribers, no changes to text)

MILAN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s ruling coalition 5-Star Movement wants Economy Minister Giovanni Tria to step down, Italian daily La Stampa said on Friday without citing sources.

The paper said 5-Star blamed Tria for ceding too much ground in discussions with Brussels over Italy’s 2019 budget.

But the paper said 5-Star’s ruling coalition partner, the right-wing League, was defending the minister and wanted him to remain.

Brussels has rejected Italy’s budget, which it says will not lower Italy’s large public debt as EU rules require.

It has called on Rome to make changes to avoid disciplinary procedure, which could eventually lead to fines.