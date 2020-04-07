Italy's dairy group Granarolo posts flat 2019 sales

MILAN, April 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s food group Granarolo posted flat sales in 2019 compared to the previous year and a 4.4% fall in core profits and said the coronavirus outbreak posed “new challenges”.

Revenue was up 1.2% to 1.32 billion euros ($1.44 billion), at current exchange rates and taking into account the results of two newly acquired firms. It was down 0.4% at constant exchange rates and at constant company perimeter.

Granarolo, mainly known for its milk and dairy products, said that the volume of fresh milk sold in Italy - which accounts for two thirds of its revenues - was up 6.5% compared to a 3.1% fall of the national market.

Core profit at the privately-owned company, fell by 3.4 million euros to 73 million euros, broadly in line with the company’s forecast.

“The (coronavirus) pandemic places us in front of new challenges and we must be protagonists of this change,” the company said in a statement, without giving details on its outlook for the year. ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Giulia Segreti)