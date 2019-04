ROME, April 16 (Reuters) - Credible messages on debt reduction as well as measures to stimulate growth are needed to reduce the spread between Italian and German 10-year bonds, Bank of Italy’s Director General Eugenio Gaiotti said on Tuesday.

According to the Bank of Italy an increase in long-term government bond yields of 100 basis points would cut economic growth by 0.1 percent after a year and by 0.7 percent after three.