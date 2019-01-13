Italy Treasury minister sees stagnation rather than recession

MILAN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s Treasury Minister said he did not see a recession on the horizon but acknowledged there could be a period of economic stagnation.

“Let’s wait for data for the last quarter of 2018. I don’t see a recession, I see a situation of stagnation,” Giovanni Tria said in an interview in Italian daily Corriere della Sera on Sunday.

Asked about privatisations, the minister said the government was studying the question of transferring stakes in state-controlled holdings to state-lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes Editing by Keith Weir)