Italian filters maker GVS aims to list in first half 2020 - sources

MILANO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Italian filters maker GVS aims to list its shares on the Milan bourse in the first half of 2020, offering both new and existing shares, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

GVS has picked Mediobanca and Goldman Sachs as global coordinators and Lazard as financial advisor to go ahead with its listing plan, the two sources added.

The family-owned group, based near the northern city of Bologna, provides filters and components for the healthcare, life science and automotive sectors. Over 90% of its sales are abroad.

GVS reported revenues at around 205 million euros in 2018, with core earnings of around 50 million euros. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Giulia Segreti)