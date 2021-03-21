Italy reports 300 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 20,159 new cases

ROME, March 21 (Reuters) - Italy reported 300 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 401 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 20,159 from 23,832.

Italy has registered 104,942 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the ministry reported, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

The country has reported 3.376 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 27,484 on Sunday, up from 27,061 a day earlier.

There were 232 new admissions to intensive care units, compared with 243 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 3,448 from 3,387.

When Italy’s second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day. (writing by Gavin Jones)