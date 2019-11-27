Industrials
Italy's 5-Star leader says govt pressing ahead with motorway concession revocation

MILAN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s 5-Movement Star leader Luigi Di Maio said on Wednesday that the government was pressing ahead with a procedure to revoke the motorway concessions of infrastructure group Atlantia’s.

“We must finalise the procedure and revoke the concessions,” Di Maio said in a post on his Facebook account.

5-Star has been asking for the revocation of the concession since August 2018 when a motorway bridge operated by the group’s motorway unit collapsed, killing 43 people. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Francesca Landini)

