Foreign holdings of Italian bonds fall in December

MILAN, March 15 (Reuters) - Italian government bonds held by foreign investors fell in December, central bank data showed on Friday.

International investors have been reducing their exposure to Italy since an anti-establishment coalition took power before the summer, clashing with European Commission over its budget plans.

Foreign holdings of Italian bonds stood at 634.39 billion euros in December, down from a revised value of 647.16 billion euros for November.

Based on Reuters calculations, foreigners held 32.3 percent of Italian government bonds in December. The figure includes part of the purchases carried out by the European Central Bank under its bond-buying programme as well as Italian residents’ foreign holdings, which account for around 9-10 percent of the total.

The Bank of Italy’s report also showed Italy’s debt stood at 2,358 billion euros in January, up from 2,317 billion euros in December. (Reporting by Sara Rossi, writing by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Valentina Za)